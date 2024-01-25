Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,623,109 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,915,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623,109 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $163,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.97. 6,845,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,537,971. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.