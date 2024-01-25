Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 553,785 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $97,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $373.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.