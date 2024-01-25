Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of 3M worth $65,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

MMM stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.83. 4,526,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

