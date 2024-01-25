Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $66.64 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 901,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $66,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 119.5% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Toll Brothers by 11.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $736,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.56. 692,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.44 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

