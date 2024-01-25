Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $58.71 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $58,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.99. 589,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

