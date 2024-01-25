Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $118.91 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $118,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $173.24. 4,031,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,526. The company has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $107.96 and a one year high of $178.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

