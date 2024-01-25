Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $79,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 133.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 44,249 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $140.84. 2,193,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

