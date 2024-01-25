Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 68,325 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $55,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.4 %

LRCX stock traded up $20.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $868.90. 2,215,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $750.72 and its 200 day moving average is $684.72. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.