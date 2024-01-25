Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,982 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $103,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Xylem by 350,026.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after buying an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.20. 521,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.66.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.