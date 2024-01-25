Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

A number of research firms have commented on LGN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 target price on Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of CVE LGN opened at C$0.84 on Friday. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.50 million.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

