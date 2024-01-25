Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.650-26.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 26.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5 billion-$70.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.7 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.31.

Shares of LMT opened at $431.65 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,499,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

