Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 25.650-26.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 26.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5 billion-$70.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.7 billion.
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $431.65 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.68 and its 200 day moving average is $444.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.31.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.