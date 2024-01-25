Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 25.650-26.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 26.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5 billion-$70.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.7 billion.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $431.65 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.68 and its 200 day moving average is $444.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.