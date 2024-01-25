Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.01. 217,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Insider Activity

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

