Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,728 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $80.59. 71,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,085. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

