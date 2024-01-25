Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,188 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,609 shares of company stock valued at $291,298,032 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,582,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $396.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

