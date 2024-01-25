Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,288 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 1,173,889 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 598,992 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,490,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 502,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 845,944 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,348. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

