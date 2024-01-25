Lincoln National Corp Acquires 27,780 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 981,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $55.67. 1,047,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,359. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

