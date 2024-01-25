LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Stock Price Up 2.6%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18,000.00 and last traded at $17,950.00. Approximately 60 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17,500.00.
LICT Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17,935.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17,547.76.
LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $195.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter.
About LICT
LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.
