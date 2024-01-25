Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

CVX stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $187.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

