Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

