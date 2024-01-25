Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LBRT

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.