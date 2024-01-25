Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24-6.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 3,466,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,660 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.