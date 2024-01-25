Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.49. Lavoro shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 3,187 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVRO. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Lavoro Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

