Las Vegas Sands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 111,305 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 403% compared to the average daily volume of 22,150 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 5,030,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.