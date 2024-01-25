Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up to $49.64

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.64, but opened at $51.55. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 2,250,773 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after acquiring an additional 330,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

