Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LVS opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

