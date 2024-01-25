Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $217.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.89 and a 200-day moving average of $203.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $221.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

