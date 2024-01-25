Larson Financial Group LLC Has $134,000 Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 115,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

