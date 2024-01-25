Larson Financial Group LLC Has $129,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 105,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 802,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 407,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

