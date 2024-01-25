Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $156.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

