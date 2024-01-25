Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after acquiring an additional 494,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LW traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $105.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,206. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LW shares. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.