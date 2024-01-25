Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $912.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $912.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.95.

Lam Research stock opened at $871.99 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $871.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $750.72 and its 200-day moving average is $684.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

