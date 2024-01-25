L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.40-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7-21.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.43 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.64. 2,294,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,117. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

