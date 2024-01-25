KRYZA Exchange Price Up 0.1% This Week (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $67.10 million and approximately $42.26 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00849384 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

