Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNUT. Truist Financial cut Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT opened at $13.65 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

