Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 32,900 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

