Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 7.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $110,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.83. 46,688,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,989,695. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $281.18 and a 12 month high of $429.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.77.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

