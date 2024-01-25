Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 151.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GS traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $392.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,644,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

