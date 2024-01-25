Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.11. 2,593,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

