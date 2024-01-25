Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.12

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.12 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 10006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Get Koppers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KOP

Koppers Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,477 shares of company stock worth $3,745,677 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Koppers by 22.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 301.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.