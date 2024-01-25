KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.66-5.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $550.00.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $641.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,863. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $658.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $566.29 and a 200-day moving average of $511.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

