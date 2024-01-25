KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of KLA worth $151,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 60,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of KLA by 239.8% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 133,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,352,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $642.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,327. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $658.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $566.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.44. The company has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.