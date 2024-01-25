Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

