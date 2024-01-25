Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $55,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.49. 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,680. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.