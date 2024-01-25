Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.37. 604,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,717. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

