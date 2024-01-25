Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $94.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

BOKF opened at $83.25 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.23.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

