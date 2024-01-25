Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,274. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

