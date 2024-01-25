Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.96. 430,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,381. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.