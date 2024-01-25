Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 981 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $136,393,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

SO traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.58. 1,287,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,165. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

