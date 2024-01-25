Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 4,601 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $74.57. 87,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,654. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

